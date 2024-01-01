Isle of Man pounds to Bahamian dollars today

Convert IMP to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,278.55 bsd

1.000 IMP = 1.279 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7551.4731.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2591.7251.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1091.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 IMP1.27855 BSD
5 IMP6.39275 BSD
10 IMP12.78550 BSD
20 IMP25.57100 BSD
50 IMP63.92750 BSD
100 IMP127.85500 BSD
250 IMP319.63750 BSD
500 IMP639.27500 BSD
1000 IMP1,278.55000 BSD
2000 IMP2,557.10000 BSD
5000 IMP6,392.75000 BSD
10000 IMP12,785.50000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BSD0.78214 IMP
5 BSD3.91068 IMP
10 BSD7.82136 IMP
20 BSD15.64272 IMP
50 BSD39.10680 IMP
100 BSD78.21360 IMP
250 BSD195.53400 IMP
500 BSD391.06800 IMP
1000 BSD782.13600 IMP
2000 BSD1,564.27200 IMP
5000 BSD3,910.68000 IMP
10000 BSD7,821.36000 IMP