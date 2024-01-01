10 Indonesian rupiahs to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert IDR to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.02 nio

Rp1.000 IDR = C$0.002376 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NIO
1 IDR to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00230.0022
Average0.00230.0023
Change4.69%5.14%
View full history

1 IDR to NIO stats

The performance of IDR to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for IDR to NIO was 4.69.

The performance of IDR to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for IDR to NIO was 5.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9620.9071.3091.4911.3560.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.58511.4441.6441.4950.8428.6
1 SGD0.76464.1220.69311.1381.0350.5835.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 IDR0.00238 NIO
5 IDR0.01188 NIO
10 IDR0.02376 NIO
20 IDR0.04752 NIO
50 IDR0.11880 NIO
100 IDR0.23760 NIO
250 IDR0.59399 NIO
500 IDR1.18798 NIO
1000 IDR2.37597 NIO
2000 IDR4.75194 NIO
5000 IDR11.87985 NIO
10000 IDR23.75970 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NIO420.88000 IDR
5 NIO2,104.40000 IDR
10 NIO4,208.80000 IDR
20 NIO8,417.60000 IDR
50 NIO21,044.00000 IDR
100 NIO42,088.00000 IDR
250 NIO105,220.00000 IDR
500 NIO210,440.00000 IDR
1000 NIO420,880.00000 IDR
2000 NIO841,760.00000 IDR
5000 NIO2,104,400.00000 IDR
10000 NIO4,208,800.00000 IDR