10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Malagasy ariaries

Convert IDR to MGA at the real exchange rate

10,000 idr
2,933 mga

Rp1.000 IDR = Ar0.2933 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MGA
1 IDR to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29600.2960
Low0.28030.2721
Average0.29090.2806
Change4.64%6.83%
View full history

1 IDR to MGA stats

The performance of IDR to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2960 and a 30 day low of 0.2803. This means the 30 day average was 0.2909. The change for IDR to MGA was 4.64.

The performance of IDR to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2960 and a 90 day low of 0.2721. This means the 90 day average was 0.2806. The change for IDR to MGA was 6.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.64911.4441.6431.4950.8438.606
1 SGD0.76464.1530.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malagasy Ariary
1 IDR0.29325 MGA
5 IDR1.46627 MGA
10 IDR2.93254 MGA
20 IDR5.86508 MGA
50 IDR14.66270 MGA
100 IDR29.32540 MGA
250 IDR73.31350 MGA
500 IDR146.62700 MGA
1000 IDR293.25400 MGA
2000 IDR586.50800 MGA
5000 IDR1,466.27000 MGA
10000 IDR2,932.54000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MGA3.41001 IDR
5 MGA17.05005 IDR
10 MGA34.10010 IDR
20 MGA68.20020 IDR
50 MGA170.50050 IDR
100 MGA341.00100 IDR
250 MGA852.50250 IDR
500 MGA1,705.00500 IDR
1000 MGA3,410.01000 IDR
2000 MGA6,820.02000 IDR
5000 MGA17,050.05000 IDR
10000 MGA34,100.10000 IDR