5 Malagasy ariaries to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MGA to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 mga
17.16 idr

1.00000 MGA = 3.43144 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867951.0944591.21691.490371.66090.9650518.7501
1 GBP1.1521411.26095105.0941.71711.913571.1118721.6026
1 USD0.91370.793053183.3451.361751.517570.881817.132
1 INR0.01096290.00951530.011998310.01633870.01820820.01058010.205555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MGA3.43144 IDR
5 MGA17.15720 IDR
10 MGA34.31440 IDR
20 MGA68.62880 IDR
50 MGA171.57200 IDR
100 MGA343.14400 IDR
250 MGA857.86000 IDR
500 MGA1715.72000 IDR
1000 MGA3431.44000 IDR
2000 MGA6862.88000 IDR
5000 MGA17157.20000 IDR
10000 MGA34314.40000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malagasy Ariary
1 IDR0.29142 MGA
5 IDR1.45711 MGA
10 IDR2.91423 MGA
20 IDR5.82846 MGA
50 IDR14.57115 MGA
100 IDR29.14230 MGA
250 IDR72.85575 MGA
500 IDR145.71150 MGA
1000 IDR291.42300 MGA
2000 IDR582.84600 MGA
5000 IDR1457.11500 MGA
10000 IDR2914.23000 MGA