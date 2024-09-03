Malagasy ariary to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 3.410 today, reflecting a -0.288% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.024% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 3.432 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3.373 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.