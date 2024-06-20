마다가스카르 아리아리 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 3.658 today, reflecting a 0.176% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.677 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.636 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.