5 Indonesian rupiahs to Lebanese pounds

Convert IDR to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 idr
28.84 lbp

Rp1.000 IDR = ل.ل.5.768 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
IDR to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 IDR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.80965.8096
Low5.52475.4407
Average5.70795.5672
Change4.41%4.90%
1 IDR to LBP stats

The performance of IDR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8096 and a 30 day low of 5.5247. This means the 30 day average was 5.7079. The change for IDR to LBP was 4.41.

The performance of IDR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8096 and a 90 day low of 5.4407. This means the 90 day average was 5.5672. The change for IDR to LBP was 4.90.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Lebanese Pound
1 IDR5.76841 LBP
5 IDR28.84205 LBP
10 IDR57.68410 LBP
20 IDR115.36820 LBP
50 IDR288.42050 LBP
100 IDR576.84100 LBP
250 IDR1,442.10250 LBP
500 IDR2,884.20500 LBP
1000 IDR5,768.41000 LBP
2000 IDR11,536.82000 LBP
5000 IDR28,842.05000 LBP
10000 IDR57,684.10000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LBP0.17336 IDR
5 LBP0.86679 IDR
10 LBP1.73358 IDR
20 LBP3.46716 IDR
50 LBP8.66790 IDR
100 LBP17.33580 IDR
250 LBP43.33950 IDR
500 LBP86.67900 IDR
1000 LBP173.35800 IDR
2000 LBP346.71600 IDR
5000 LBP866.79000 IDR
10000 LBP1,733.58000 IDR