20 Indonesian rupiahs to Guinean francs

Convert IDR to GNF at the real exchange rate

20 idr
11 gnf

Rp1.000 IDR = GFr0.5563 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GNF
1 IDR to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55950.5595
Low0.52990.5224
Average0.54930.5353
Change4.99%5.28%
View full history

1 IDR to GNF stats

The performance of IDR to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5595 and a 30 day low of 0.5299. This means the 30 day average was 0.5493. The change for IDR to GNF was 4.99.

The performance of IDR to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5595 and a 90 day low of 0.5224. This means the 90 day average was 0.5353. The change for IDR to GNF was 5.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9570.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.65911.4441.6441.4960.8438.607
1 SGD0.76464.1480.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guinean Franc
1 IDR0.55634 GNF
5 IDR2.78169 GNF
10 IDR5.56338 GNF
20 IDR11.12676 GNF
50 IDR27.81690 GNF
100 IDR55.63380 GNF
250 IDR139.08450 GNF
500 IDR278.16900 GNF
1000 IDR556.33800 GNF
2000 IDR1,112.67600 GNF
5000 IDR2,781.69000 GNF
10000 IDR5,563.38000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GNF1.79747 IDR
5 GNF8.98735 IDR
10 GNF17.97470 IDR
20 GNF35.94940 IDR
50 GNF89.87350 IDR
100 GNF179.74700 IDR
250 GNF449.36750 IDR
500 GNF898.73500 IDR
1000 GNF1,797.47000 IDR
2000 GNF3,594.94000 IDR
5000 GNF8,987.35000 IDR
10000 GNF17,974.70000 IDR