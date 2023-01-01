1 thousand Guinean francs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GNF to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 gnf
1801.94 idr

1.00000 GNF = 1.80194 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85671.088790.65061.470021.632360.945418.719
1 GBP1.1672711.27075105.8091.715831.905321.1035421.8491
1 USD0.918550.786937183.2651.350251.499360.868417.1939
1 INR0.01103140.009450990.012009810.01621630.01800710.01042940.206496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GNF1.80194 IDR
5 GNF9.00970 IDR
10 GNF18.01940 IDR
20 GNF36.03880 IDR
50 GNF90.09700 IDR
100 GNF180.19400 IDR
250 GNF450.48500 IDR
500 GNF900.97000 IDR
1000 GNF1801.94000 IDR
2000 GNF3603.88000 IDR
5000 GNF9009.70000 IDR
10000 GNF18019.40000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guinean Franc
1 IDR0.55496 GNF
5 IDR2.77478 GNF
10 IDR5.54956 GNF
20 IDR11.09912 GNF
50 IDR27.74780 GNF
100 IDR55.49560 GNF
250 IDR138.73900 GNF
500 IDR277.47800 GNF
1000 IDR554.95600 GNF
2000 IDR1109.91200 GNF
5000 IDR2774.78000 GNF
10000 IDR5549.56000 GNF