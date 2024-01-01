500 Indonesian rupiahs to Belize dollars

Convert IDR to BZD

500 idr
0.06 bzd

Rp1.000 IDR = BZ$0.0001288 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
IDR to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BZD
1 IDR to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change4.35%4.90%
1 IDR to BZD stats

The performance of IDR to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BZD was 4.35.

The performance of IDR to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BZD was 4.90.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9640.9051.3081.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.73411.4451.6441.4960.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1750.69211.1371.0350.5835.961

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Belize Dollar
1 IDR0.00013 BZD
5 IDR0.00064 BZD
10 IDR0.00129 BZD
20 IDR0.00258 BZD
50 IDR0.00644 BZD
100 IDR0.01288 BZD
250 IDR0.03221 BZD
500 IDR0.06441 BZD
1000 IDR0.12882 BZD
2000 IDR0.25765 BZD
5000 IDR0.64412 BZD
10000 IDR1.28824 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BZD7,762.50000 IDR
5 BZD38,812.50000 IDR
10 BZD77,625.00000 IDR
20 BZD155,250.00000 IDR
50 BZD388,125.00000 IDR
100 BZD776,250.00000 IDR
250 BZD1,940,625.00000 IDR
500 BZD3,881,250.00000 IDR
1000 BZD7,762,500.00000 IDR
2000 BZD15,525,000.00000 IDR
5000 BZD38,812,500.00000 IDR
10000 BZD77,625,000.00000 IDR