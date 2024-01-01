10 Indonesian rupiahs to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert IDR to BOB at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.00 bob

Rp1.000 IDR = Bs0.0004450 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
IDR to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BOB
1 IDR to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change4.55%4.78%
1 IDR to BOB stats

The performance of IDR to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to BOB was 4.55.

The performance of IDR to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to BOB was 4.78.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bolivian Boliviano
1 IDR0.00044 BOB
5 IDR0.00222 BOB
10 IDR0.00445 BOB
20 IDR0.00890 BOB
50 IDR0.02225 BOB
100 IDR0.04450 BOB
250 IDR0.11125 BOB
500 IDR0.22249 BOB
1000 IDR0.44498 BOB
2000 IDR0.88996 BOB
5000 IDR2.22491 BOB
10000 IDR4.44982 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BOB2,247.28000 IDR
5 BOB11,236.40000 IDR
10 BOB22,472.80000 IDR
20 BOB44,945.60000 IDR
50 BOB112,364.00000 IDR
100 BOB224,728.00000 IDR
250 BOB561,820.00000 IDR
500 BOB1,123,640.00000 IDR
1000 BOB2,247,280.00000 IDR
2000 BOB4,494,560.00000 IDR
5000 BOB11,236,400.00000 IDR
10000 BOB22,472,800.00000 IDR