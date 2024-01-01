50,000 Hungarian forints to Tunisian dinars
Convert HUF to TND at the real exchange rate
HUF to TND conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00856 TND
0
|1 HUF to TND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0086
|0.0087
|Low
|0.0085
|0.0084
|Average
|0.0086
|0.0086
|Change
|0.66%
|-1.05%
|View full history
1 HUF to TND stats
The performance of HUF to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0086 and a 30 day low of 0.0085. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for HUF to TND was 0.66.
The performance of HUF to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0086. The change for HUF to TND was -1.05.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tunisian Dinar
|2000 HUF
|17.12692 TND
|5000 HUF
|42.81730 TND
|10000 HUF
|85.63460 TND
|15000 HUF
|128.45190 TND
|20000 HUF
|171.26920 TND
|30000 HUF
|256.90380 TND
|40000 HUF
|342.53840 TND
|50000 HUF
|428.17300 TND
|60000 HUF
|513.80760 TND
|100000 HUF
|856.34600 TND
|150000 HUF
|1,284.51900 TND
|200000 HUF
|1,712.69200 TND
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
|1 TND
|116.77500 HUF
|5 TND
|583.87500 HUF
|10 TND
|1,167.75000 HUF
|20 TND
|2,335.50000 HUF
|50 TND
|5,838.75000 HUF
|100 TND
|11,677.50000 HUF
|250 TND
|29,193.75000 HUF
|500 TND
|58,387.50000 HUF
|1000 TND
|116,775.00000 HUF
|2000 TND
|233,550.00000 HUF
|5000 TND
|583,875.00000 HUF
|10000 TND
|1,167,750.00000 HUF