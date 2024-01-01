1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Omani rials

Convert HUF to OMR at the real exchange rate

100,000 huf
107.849 omr

Ft1.000 HUF = ر.ع.0.001078 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
HUF to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 HUF to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change2.18%0.64%
1 HUF to OMR stats

The performance of HUF to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for HUF to OMR was 2.18.

The performance of HUF to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for HUF to OMR was 0.64.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Omani Rial
2000 HUF2.15698 OMR
5000 HUF5.39245 OMR
10000 HUF10.78490 OMR
15000 HUF16.17735 OMR
20000 HUF21.56980 OMR
30000 HUF32.35470 OMR
40000 HUF43.13960 OMR
50000 HUF53.92450 OMR
60000 HUF64.70940 OMR
100000 HUF107.84900 OMR
150000 HUF161.77350 OMR
200000 HUF215.69800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Hungarian Forint
1 OMR927.22600 HUF
5 OMR4,636.13000 HUF
10 OMR9,272.26000 HUF
20 OMR18,544.52000 HUF
50 OMR46,361.30000 HUF
100 OMR92,722.60000 HUF
250 OMR231,806.50000 HUF
500 OMR463,613.00000 HUF
1000 OMR927,226.00000 HUF
2000 OMR1,854,452.00000 HUF
5000 OMR4,636,130.00000 HUF
10000 OMR9,272,260.00000 HUF