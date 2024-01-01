1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Mozambican meticals

Convert HUF to MZN at the real exchange rate

100,000 huf
17,896.70 mzn

Ft1.000 HUF = MT0.1790 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
HUF to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MZN
1 HUF to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18150.1815
Low0.17500.1711
Average0.17860.1761
Change2.25%0.98%
1 HUF to MZN stats

The performance of HUF to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1815 and a 30 day low of 0.1750. This means the 30 day average was 0.1786. The change for HUF to MZN was 2.25.

The performance of HUF to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1815 and a 90 day low of 0.1711. This means the 90 day average was 0.1761. The change for HUF to MZN was 0.98.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mozambican Metical
2000 HUF357.93400 MZN
5000 HUF894.83500 MZN
10000 HUF1,789.67000 MZN
15000 HUF2,684.50500 MZN
20000 HUF3,579.34000 MZN
30000 HUF5,369.01000 MZN
40000 HUF7,158.68000 MZN
50000 HUF8,948.35000 MZN
60000 HUF10,738.02000 MZN
100000 HUF17,896.70000 MZN
150000 HUF26,845.05000 MZN
200000 HUF35,793.40000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hungarian Forint
1 MZN5.58762 HUF
5 MZN27.93810 HUF
10 MZN55.87620 HUF
20 MZN111.75240 HUF
50 MZN279.38100 HUF
100 MZN558.76200 HUF
250 MZN1,396.90500 HUF
500 MZN2,793.81000 HUF
1000 MZN5,587.62000 HUF
2000 MZN11,175.24000 HUF
5000 MZN27,938.10000 HUF
10000 MZN55,876.20000 HUF