Hungarian forint to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Mozambican meticals is currently 0.179 today, reflecting a -0.555% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.309% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0.182 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.179 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.468% decrease in value.