20,000 Hungarian forints to Jersey pounds
Convert HUF to JEP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to JEP conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00214 JEP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to JEP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0022
|0.0022
|Low
|0.0021
|0.0021
|Average
|0.0022
|0.0021
|Change
|-0.06%
|-1.51%
|View full history
1 HUF to JEP stats
The performance of HUF to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for HUF to JEP was -0.06.
The performance of HUF to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to JEP was -1.51.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Jersey pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Jersey pound
|2000 HUF
|4.28578 JEP
|5000 HUF
|10.71445 JEP
|10000 HUF
|21.42890 JEP
|15000 HUF
|32.14335 JEP
|20000 HUF
|42.85780 JEP
|30000 HUF
|64.28670 JEP
|40000 HUF
|85.71560 JEP
|50000 HUF
|107.14450 JEP
|60000 HUF
|128.57340 JEP
|100000 HUF
|214.28900 JEP
|150000 HUF
|321.43350 JEP
|200000 HUF
|428.57800 JEP
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hungarian Forint
|1 JEP
|466.65900 HUF
|5 JEP
|2,333.29500 HUF
|10 JEP
|4,666.59000 HUF
|20 JEP
|9,333.18000 HUF
|50 JEP
|23,332.95000 HUF
|100 JEP
|46,665.90000 HUF
|250 JEP
|116,664.75000 HUF
|500 JEP
|233,329.50000 HUF
|1000 JEP
|466,659.00000 HUF
|2000 JEP
|933,318.00000 HUF
|5000 JEP
|2,333,295.00000 HUF
|10000 JEP
|4,666,590.00000 HUF