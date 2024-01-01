100 Honduran lempiras to US dollars

Convert HNL to USD at the real exchange rate

100 hnl
4.04 usd

L1.000 HNL = $0.04035 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
HNL to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

USD
1 HNL to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04040.0405
Low0.04030.0403
Average0.04030.0404
Change-0.10%-0.09%
1 HNL to USD stats

The performance of HNL to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0404 and a 30 day low of 0.0403. This means the 30 day average was 0.0403. The change for HNL to USD was -0.10.

The performance of HNL to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0405 and a 90 day low of 0.0403. This means the 90 day average was 0.0404. The change for HNL to USD was -0.09.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / US Dollar
1 HNL0.04035 USD
5 HNL0.20177 USD
10 HNL0.40355 USD
20 HNL0.80709 USD
50 HNL2.01773 USD
100 HNL4.03545 USD
250 HNL10.08863 USD
500 HNL20.17725 USD
1000 HNL40.35450 USD
2000 HNL80.70900 USD
5000 HNL201.77250 USD
10000 HNL403.54500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 USD24.78040 HNL
5 USD123.90200 HNL
10 USD247.80400 HNL
20 USD495.60800 HNL
50 USD1,239.02000 HNL
100 USD2,478.04000 HNL
250 USD6,195.10000 HNL
500 USD12,390.20000 HNL
1000 USD24,780.40000 HNL
2000 USD49,560.80000 HNL
5000 USD123,902.00000 HNL
10000 USD247,804.00000 HNL