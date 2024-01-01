1 Honduran lempira to Ugandan shillings

1 hnl
150 ugx

L1.000 HNL = Ush150.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
HNL to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

UGX
1 HNL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High150.6320153.5140
Low149.5550148.9650
Average150.0897150.1841
Change0.09%-2.01%
1 HNL to UGX stats

The performance of HNL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 150.6320 and a 30 day low of 149.5550. This means the 30 day average was 150.0897. The change for HNL to UGX was 0.09.

The performance of HNL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 153.5140 and a 90 day low of 148.9650. This means the 90 day average was 150.1841. The change for HNL to UGX was -2.01.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7871.4931.6380.94221.828
1 GBP1.18811.313110.1991.7731.9461.11925.923
1 USD0.9050.762183.9511.3511.4820.85319.749
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Ugandan Shilling
1 HNL150.38100 UGX
5 HNL751.90500 UGX
10 HNL1,503.81000 UGX
20 HNL3,007.62000 UGX
50 HNL7,519.05000 UGX
100 HNL15,038.10000 UGX
250 HNL37,595.25000 UGX
500 HNL75,190.50000 UGX
1000 HNL150,381.00000 UGX
2000 HNL300,762.00000 UGX
5000 HNL751,905.00000 UGX
10000 HNL1,503,810.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 UGX0.00665 HNL
5 UGX0.03325 HNL
10 UGX0.06650 HNL
20 UGX0.13300 HNL
50 UGX0.33249 HNL
100 UGX0.66498 HNL
250 UGX1.66245 HNL
500 UGX3.32489 HNL
1000 UGX6.64978 HNL
2000 UGX13.29956 HNL
5000 UGX33.24890 HNL
10000 UGX66.49780 HNL