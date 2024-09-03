Honduran lempira to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Ugandan shillings is currently 150.431 today, reflecting a 0.251% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.428% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 150.723 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 149.531 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.562% decrease in value.