5,000 Honduran lempiras to Tanzanian shillings
Convert HNL to TZS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HNL to TZS conversion chart
1 HNL = 109.76500 TZS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HNL to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|109.7650
|109.7650
|Low
|108.4000
|105.0620
|Average
|108.9624
|107.4969
|Change
|1.06%
|4.44%
|View full history
1 HNL to TZS stats
The performance of HNL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 109.7650 and a 30 day low of 108.4000. This means the 30 day average was 108.9624. The change for HNL to TZS was 1.06.
The performance of HNL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 109.7650 and a 90 day low of 105.0620. This means the 90 day average was 107.4969. The change for HNL to TZS was 4.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Honduran lempiras to Tanzanian shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 HNL
|109.76500 TZS
|5 HNL
|548.82500 TZS
|10 HNL
|1,097.65000 TZS
|20 HNL
|2,195.30000 TZS
|50 HNL
|5,488.25000 TZS
|100 HNL
|10,976.50000 TZS
|250 HNL
|27,441.25000 TZS
|500 HNL
|54,882.50000 TZS
|1000 HNL
|109,765.00000 TZS
|2000 HNL
|219,530.00000 TZS
|5000 HNL
|548,825.00000 TZS
|10000 HNL
|1,097,650.00000 TZS