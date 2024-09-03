Honduran lempira to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Tanzanian shillings is currently 109.765 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.433% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 110.174 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 108.708 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.589% increase in value.