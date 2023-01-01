250 Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert GNF to VND at the real exchange rate

250 gnf
707 vnd

1.00000 GNF = 2.82772 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85611.0874590.54651.467791.629870.9453518.7121
1 GBP1.1680911.27105.7471.714181.903481.1042521.8533
1 USD0.91960.787402183.2651.349751.49880.8693517.2073
1 INR0.0110440.009456570.012009810.01621030.01800040.01044080.206657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2.82772 VND
5 GNF14.13860 VND
10 GNF28.27720 VND
20 GNF56.55440 VND
50 GNF141.38600 VND
100 GNF282.77200 VND
250 GNF706.93000 VND
500 GNF1413.86000 VND
1000 GNF2827.72000 VND
2000 GNF5655.44000 VND
5000 GNF14138.60000 VND
10000 GNF28277.20000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1 VND0.35364 GNF
5 VND1.76821 GNF
10 VND3.53642 GNF
20 VND7.07284 GNF
50 VND17.68210 GNF
100 VND35.36420 GNF
250 VND88.41050 GNF
500 VND176.82100 GNF
1000 VND353.64200 GNF
2000 VND707.28400 GNF
5000 VND1768.21000 GNF
10000 VND3536.42000 GNF