Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs history summary. This is the Guinean franc (GNF) to Vietnamese dongs (VND) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GNF and VND historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 GNF = 2.89132 VND
Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs is currently 2.891 today, reflecting a 0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.381% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 2.902 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.880 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.719% increase in value.
