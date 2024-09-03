Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs is currently 2.891 today, reflecting a 0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.381% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 2.902 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.880 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.719% increase in value.