100 Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GNF to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
1.28 bdt

1.00000 GNF = 0.01283 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
How to convert Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01283 BDT
5 GNF0.06415 BDT
10 GNF0.12829 BDT
20 GNF0.25659 BDT
50 GNF0.64148 BDT
100 GNF1.28295 BDT
250 GNF3.20738 BDT
500 GNF6.41475 BDT
1000 GNF12.82950 BDT
2000 GNF25.65900 BDT
5000 GNF64.14750 BDT
10000 GNF128.29500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT77.94560 GNF
5 BDT389.72800 GNF
10 BDT779.45600 GNF
20 BDT1558.91200 GNF
50 BDT3897.28000 GNF
100 BDT7794.56000 GNF
250 BDT19486.40000 GNF
500 BDT38972.80000 GNF
1000 BDT77945.60000 GNF
2000 BDT155891.20000 GNF
5000 BDT389728.00000 GNF
10000 BDT779456.00000 GNF