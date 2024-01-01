500 Bangladeshi takas to Guinean francs

Convert BDT to GNF at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
36,580 gnf

Tk1.000 BDT = GFr73.16 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.426773.5688
Low72.915872.9158
Average73.237973.3051
Change-0.03%-0.56%
View full history

1 BDT to GNF stats

The performance of BDT to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.4267 and a 30 day low of 72.9158. This means the 30 day average was 73.2379. The change for BDT to GNF was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.5688 and a 90 day low of 72.9158. This means the 90 day average was 73.3051. The change for BDT to GNF was -0.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.5257.2650.78383.941.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.550.85591.6871.4997.83
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6770.51555.2280.9034.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT73.16020 GNF
5 BDT365.80100 GNF
10 BDT731.60200 GNF
20 BDT1,463.20400 GNF
50 BDT3,658.01000 GNF
100 BDT7,316.02000 GNF
250 BDT18,290.05000 GNF
500 BDT36,580.10000 GNF
1000 BDT73,160.20000 GNF
2000 BDT146,320.40000 GNF
5000 BDT365,801.00000 GNF
10000 BDT731,602.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01367 BDT
5 GNF0.06834 BDT
10 GNF0.13669 BDT
20 GNF0.27337 BDT
50 GNF0.68343 BDT
100 GNF1.36686 BDT
250 GNF3.41715 BDT
500 GNF6.83430 BDT
1000 GNF13.66860 BDT
2000 GNF27.33720 BDT
5000 GNF68.34300 BDT
10000 GNF136.68600 BDT