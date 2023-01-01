2000 Gambian dalasis to Jamaican dollars

Convert GMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 gmd
4,594.42 jmd

1.00000 GMD = 2.29721 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85731.088190.60061.468281.632310.947218.6794
1 GBP1.1664511.2692105.681.712661.903991.1048621.7884
1 USD0.919050.787898183.2651.34941.500150.870517.167
1 INR0.01103740.009462530.012009810.01620610.01801660.01045460.206173

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jamaican Dollar
1 GMD2.29721 JMD
5 GMD11.48605 JMD
10 GMD22.97210 JMD
20 GMD45.94420 JMD
50 GMD114.86050 JMD
100 GMD229.72100 JMD
250 GMD574.30250 JMD
500 GMD1148.60500 JMD
1000 GMD2297.21000 JMD
2000 GMD4594.42000 JMD
5000 GMD11486.05000 JMD
10000 GMD22972.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 JMD0.43531 GMD
5 JMD2.17655 GMD
10 JMD4.35310 GMD
20 JMD8.70620 GMD
50 JMD21.76550 GMD
100 JMD43.53100 GMD
250 JMD108.82750 GMD
500 JMD217.65500 GMD
1000 JMD435.31000 GMD
2000 JMD870.62000 GMD
5000 JMD2176.55000 GMD
10000 JMD4353.10000 GMD