10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Danish kroner

Convert GMD to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 gmd
1,018.61 dkk

1.00000 GMD = 0.10186 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857351.0879590.6041.467431.631840.946918.7027
1 GBP1.1663811.269105.6821.711631.90341.1044521.8151
1 USD0.919150.788022183.27961.34881.499930.870417.1908
1 INR0.0110370.009462370.012007710.0161960.01801070.01045150.206423

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Danish Krone
1 GMD0.10186 DKK
5 GMD0.50931 DKK
10 GMD1.01861 DKK
20 GMD2.03722 DKK
50 GMD5.09305 DKK
100 GMD10.18610 DKK
250 GMD25.46525 DKK
500 GMD50.93050 DKK
1000 GMD101.86100 DKK
2000 GMD203.72200 DKK
5000 GMD509.30500 DKK
10000 GMD1018.61000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 DKK9.81727 GMD
5 DKK49.08635 GMD
10 DKK98.17270 GMD
20 DKK196.34540 GMD
50 DKK490.86350 GMD
100 DKK981.72700 GMD
250 DKK2454.31750 GMD
500 DKK4908.63500 GMD
1000 DKK9817.27000 GMD
2000 DKK19634.54000 GMD
5000 DKK49086.35000 GMD
10000 DKK98172.70000 GMD