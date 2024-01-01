Gibraltar pounds to Georgian laris today

Convert GIP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
3,445.76 gel

1.000 GIP = 3.446 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3321.4721.6630.96718.199
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7861.7241.9471.13321.313
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3561.5310.89116.763
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Georgian Lari
1 GIP3.44576 GEL
5 GIP17.22880 GEL
10 GIP34.45760 GEL
20 GIP68.91520 GEL
50 GIP172.28800 GEL
100 GIP344.57600 GEL
250 GIP861.44000 GEL
500 GIP1,722.88000 GEL
1000 GIP3,445.76000 GEL
2000 GIP6,891.52000 GEL
5000 GIP17,228.80000 GEL
10000 GIP34,457.60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Gibraltar Pound
1 GEL0.29021 GIP
5 GEL1.45106 GIP
10 GEL2.90212 GIP
20 GEL5.80424 GIP
50 GEL14.51060 GIP
100 GEL29.02120 GIP
250 GEL72.55300 GIP
500 GEL145.10600 GIP
1000 GEL290.21200 GIP
2000 GEL580.42400 GIP
5000 GEL1,451.06000 GIP
10000 GEL2,902.12000 GIP