5000 Ghanaian cedis to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GHS to UZS at the real exchange rate

5000 ghs
5297200 uzs

1.00000 GHS = 1059.44000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.350650.922218.66770.7924561.338351.5112683.3279
1 CAD0.74038410.68279113.82130.5867220.9908931.1189161.6947
1 EUR1.084351.46458120.24230.85931.451241.6387390.3566
1 ZAR0.05356850.07235220.049401510.04245060.07169340.08095584.46375

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uzbekistan Som
1 GHS1059.44000 UZS
5 GHS5297.20000 UZS
10 GHS10594.40000 UZS
20 GHS21188.80000 UZS
50 GHS52972.00000 UZS
100 GHS105944.00000 UZS
250 GHS264860.00000 UZS
500 GHS529720.00000 UZS
1000 GHS1059440.00000 UZS
2000 GHS2118880.00000 UZS
5000 GHS5297200.00000 UZS
10000 GHS10594400.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UZS0.00094 GHS
5 UZS0.00472 GHS
10 UZS0.00944 GHS
20 UZS0.01888 GHS
50 UZS0.04719 GHS
100 UZS0.09439 GHS
250 UZS0.23597 GHS
500 UZS0.47195 GHS
1000 UZS0.94390 GHS
2000 UZS1.88779 GHS
5000 UZS4.71948 GHS
10000 UZS9.43895 GHS