Ghanaian cedis to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert GHS to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
182.08 top

1.000 GHS = 0.1821 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3321.4721.6630.96718.191
1 GBP1.17111.271105.771.7241.9471.13221.3
1 USD0.9210.787183.2021.3561.5310.89116.755
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GHS0.18208 TOP
5 GHS0.91040 TOP
10 GHS1.82079 TOP
20 GHS3.64158 TOP
50 GHS9.10395 TOP
100 GHS18.20790 TOP
250 GHS45.51975 TOP
500 GHS91.03950 TOP
1000 GHS182.07900 TOP
2000 GHS364.15800 TOP
5000 GHS910.39500 TOP
10000 GHS1,820.79000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TOP5.49212 GHS
5 TOP27.46060 GHS
10 TOP54.92120 GHS
20 TOP109.84240 GHS
50 TOP274.60600 GHS
100 TOP549.21200 GHS
250 TOP1,373.03000 GHS
500 TOP2,746.06000 GHS
1000 TOP5,492.12000 GHS
2000 TOP10,984.24000 GHS
5000 TOP27,460.60000 GHS
10000 TOP54,921.20000 GHS