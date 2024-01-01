Ghanaian cedis to Papua New Guinean kinas today

1,000 ghs
295.57 pgk

1.000 GHS = 0.2956 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GHS0.29557 PGK
5 GHS1.47786 PGK
10 GHS2.95571 PGK
20 GHS5.91142 PGK
50 GHS14.77855 PGK
100 GHS29.55710 PGK
250 GHS73.89275 PGK
500 GHS147.78550 PGK
1000 GHS295.57100 PGK
2000 GHS591.14200 PGK
5000 GHS1,477.85500 PGK
10000 GHS2,955.71000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PGK3.38328 GHS
5 PGK16.91640 GHS
10 PGK33.83280 GHS
20 PGK67.66560 GHS
50 PGK169.16400 GHS
100 PGK338.32800 GHS
250 PGK845.82000 GHS
500 PGK1,691.64000 GHS
1000 PGK3,383.28000 GHS
2000 PGK6,766.56000 GHS
5000 PGK16,916.40000 GHS
10000 PGK33,832.80000 GHS