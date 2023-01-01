1 Ghanaian cedi to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert GHS to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
0.32 pgk

1.00000 GHS = 0.32079 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GHS0.32079 PGK
5 GHS1.60396 PGK
10 GHS3.20792 PGK
20 GHS6.41584 PGK
50 GHS16.03960 PGK
100 GHS32.07920 PGK
250 GHS80.19800 PGK
500 GHS160.39600 PGK
1000 GHS320.79200 PGK
2000 GHS641.58400 PGK
5000 GHS1603.96000 PGK
10000 GHS3207.92000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PGK3.11729 GHS
5 PGK15.58645 GHS
10 PGK31.17290 GHS
20 PGK62.34580 GHS
50 PGK155.86450 GHS
100 PGK311.72900 GHS
250 PGK779.32250 GHS
500 PGK1558.64500 GHS
1000 PGK3117.29000 GHS
2000 PGK6234.58000 GHS
5000 PGK15586.45000 GHS
10000 PGK31172.90000 GHS