5 ghs
15.76 nio

1.00000 GHS = 3.15245 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.086890.56411.470111.643680.952418.7992
1 GBP1.1621811.26305105.2511.708531.910241.1068621.848
1 USD0.920150.791734183.3311.35271.51240.876317.2978
1 INR0.01104190.009501080.012000310.01623290.01814930.01051590.207579

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 GHS3.15245 NIO
5 GHS15.76225 NIO
10 GHS31.52450 NIO
20 GHS63.04900 NIO
50 GHS157.62250 NIO
100 GHS315.24500 NIO
250 GHS788.11250 NIO
500 GHS1576.22500 NIO
1000 GHS3152.45000 NIO
2000 GHS6304.90000 NIO
5000 GHS15762.25000 NIO
10000 GHS31524.50000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NIO0.31721 GHS
5 NIO1.58607 GHS
10 NIO3.17213 GHS
20 NIO6.34426 GHS
50 NIO15.86065 GHS
100 NIO31.72130 GHS
250 NIO79.30325 GHS
500 NIO158.60650 GHS
1000 NIO317.21300 GHS
2000 NIO634.42600 GHS
5000 NIO1586.06500 GHS
10000 NIO3172.13000 GHS