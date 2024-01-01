Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars today

Convert GHS to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,480.20 nad

1.000 GHS = 1.480 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Namibian Dollar
1 GHS1.48020 NAD
5 GHS7.40100 NAD
10 GHS14.80200 NAD
20 GHS29.60400 NAD
50 GHS74.01000 NAD
100 GHS148.02000 NAD
250 GHS370.05000 NAD
500 GHS740.10000 NAD
1000 GHS1,480.20000 NAD
2000 GHS2,960.40000 NAD
5000 GHS7,401.00000 NAD
10000 GHS14,802.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NAD0.67558 GHS
5 NAD3.37791 GHS
10 NAD6.75582 GHS
20 NAD13.51164 GHS
50 NAD33.77910 GHS
100 NAD67.55820 GHS
250 NAD168.89550 GHS
500 NAD337.79100 GHS
1000 NAD675.58200 GHS
2000 NAD1,351.16400 GHS
5000 NAD3,377.91000 GHS
10000 NAD6,755.82000 GHS