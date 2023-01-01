5000 Ghanaian cedis to Comorian francs

Convert GHS to KMF at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
194,453 kmf

1.00000 GHS = 38.89060 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35470.9187518.6780.7907331.337451.510883.3359
1 CAD0.73817110.67821613.78760.5836960.9872671.1152361.5161
1 EUR1.08841.47446120.32910.86071.455681.6443690.7028
1 ZAR0.05353910.07252920.049190510.0423350.07160560.08088674.46171

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Comorian Franc
1 GHS38.89060 KMF
5 GHS194.45300 KMF
10 GHS388.90600 KMF
20 GHS777.81200 KMF
50 GHS1944.53000 KMF
100 GHS3889.06000 KMF
250 GHS9722.65000 KMF
500 GHS19445.30000 KMF
1000 GHS38890.60000 KMF
2000 GHS77781.20000 KMF
5000 GHS194453.00000 KMF
10000 GHS388906.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KMF0.02571 GHS
5 KMF0.12857 GHS
10 KMF0.25713 GHS
20 KMF0.51426 GHS
50 KMF1.28565 GHS
100 KMF2.57131 GHS
250 KMF6.42828 GHS
500 KMF12.85655 GHS
1000 KMF25.71310 GHS
2000 KMF51.42620 GHS
5000 KMF128.56550 GHS
10000 KMF257.13100 GHS