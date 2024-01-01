Ghanaian cedis to Georgian laris today

Convert GHS to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
213.37 gel

1.000 GHS = 0.2134 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8020.7861.3441.53183.202
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8670.580.9911.12961.365
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4140.8541.4591.66290.337
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Georgian Lari
1 GHS0.21337 GEL
5 GHS1.06683 GEL
10 GHS2.13366 GEL
20 GHS4.26732 GEL
50 GHS10.66830 GEL
100 GHS21.33660 GEL
250 GHS53.34150 GEL
500 GHS106.68300 GEL
1000 GHS213.36600 GEL
2000 GHS426.73200 GEL
5000 GHS1,066.83000 GEL
10000 GHS2,133.66000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GEL4.68678 GHS
5 GEL23.43390 GHS
10 GEL46.86780 GHS
20 GEL93.73560 GHS
50 GEL234.33900 GHS
100 GEL468.67800 GHS
250 GEL1,171.69500 GHS
500 GEL2,343.39000 GHS
1000 GEL4,686.78000 GHS
2000 GEL9,373.56000 GHS
5000 GEL23,433.90000 GHS
10000 GEL46,867.80000 GHS