1,000 ghs
545.11 bob

1.000 GHS = 0.5451 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GHS0.54511 BOB
5 GHS2.72553 BOB
10 GHS5.45106 BOB
20 GHS10.90212 BOB
50 GHS27.25530 BOB
100 GHS54.51060 BOB
250 GHS136.27650 BOB
500 GHS272.55300 BOB
1000 GHS545.10600 BOB
2000 GHS1,090.21200 BOB
5000 GHS2,725.53000 BOB
10000 GHS5,451.06000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BOB1.83450 GHS
5 BOB9.17250 GHS
10 BOB18.34500 GHS
20 BOB36.69000 GHS
50 BOB91.72500 GHS
100 BOB183.45000 GHS
250 BOB458.62500 GHS
500 BOB917.25000 GHS
1000 BOB1,834.50000 GHS
2000 BOB3,669.00000 GHS
5000 BOB9,172.50000 GHS
10000 BOB18,345.00000 GHS