1 Guernsey pound to Barbadian dollars

Convert GGP to BBD at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
2.55 bbd

1.00000 GGP = 2.55486 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:38
1 EUR10.86111.089690.81541.474281.646170.952318.8627
1 GBP1.1613111.2654105.4681.712151.911771.1059121.9061
1 USD0.917750.790264183.34751.353051.51080.87417.3116
1 INR0.01101130.009481560.01199810.01623380.01812650.01048620.207704

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 GGP2.55486 BBD
5 GGP12.77430 BBD
10 GGP25.54860 BBD
20 GGP51.09720 BBD
50 GGP127.74300 BBD
100 GGP255.48600 BBD
250 GGP638.71500 BBD
500 GGP1277.43000 BBD
1000 GGP2554.86000 BBD
2000 GGP5109.72000 BBD
5000 GGP12774.30000 BBD
10000 GGP25548.60000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BBD0.39141 GGP
5 BBD1.95705 GGP
10 BBD3.91411 GGP
20 BBD7.82822 GGP
50 BBD19.57055 GGP
100 BBD39.14110 GGP
250 BBD97.85275 GGP
500 BBD195.70550 GGP
1000 BBD391.41100 GGP
2000 BBD782.82200 GGP
5000 BBD1957.05500 GGP
10000 BBD3914.11000 GGP