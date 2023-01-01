100 Georgian laris to Namibian dollars

Convert GEL to NAD at the real exchange rate

100 gel
694.25 nad

1.00000 GEL = 6.94250 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090390.85851.493381.661790.9640518.7351
1 GBP1.1493611.2532104.4341.716511.910071.1080421.5342
1 USD0.917150.797957183.33351.36971.524160.8842517.1834
1 INR0.01100610.009575470.01210.01643640.01828990.0106110.2062

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL6.94250 NAD
5 GEL34.71250 NAD
10 GEL69.42500 NAD
20 GEL138.85000 NAD
50 GEL347.12500 NAD
100 GEL694.25000 NAD
250 GEL1735.62500 NAD
500 GEL3471.25000 NAD
1000 GEL6942.50000 NAD
2000 GEL13885.00000 NAD
5000 GEL34712.50000 NAD
10000 GEL69425.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.14404 GEL
5 NAD0.72020 GEL
10 NAD1.44040 GEL
20 NAD2.88080 GEL
50 NAD7.20200 GEL
100 NAD14.40400 GEL
250 NAD36.01000 GEL
500 NAD72.02000 GEL
1000 NAD144.04000 GEL
2000 NAD288.08000 GEL
5000 NAD720.20000 GEL
10000 NAD1440.40000 GEL