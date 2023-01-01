20 Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

Convert NAD to GEL at the real exchange rate

20 nad
2.89 gel

1.00000 NAD = 0.14450 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 NAD0.14450 GEL
5 NAD0.72249 GEL
10 NAD1.44498 GEL
20 NAD2.88996 GEL
50 NAD7.22490 GEL
100 NAD14.44980 GEL
250 NAD36.12450 GEL
500 NAD72.24900 GEL
1000 NAD144.49800 GEL
2000 NAD288.99600 GEL
5000 NAD722.49000 GEL
10000 NAD1444.98000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Namibian Dollar
1 GEL6.92053 NAD
5 GEL34.60265 NAD
10 GEL69.20530 NAD
20 GEL138.41060 NAD
50 GEL346.02650 NAD
100 GEL692.05300 NAD
250 GEL1730.13250 NAD
500 GEL3460.26500 NAD
1000 GEL6920.53000 NAD
2000 GEL13841.06000 NAD
5000 GEL34602.65000 NAD
10000 GEL69205.30000 NAD