1 thousand British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GBP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
752,807 xof

1.00000 GBP = 752.80700 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
How to convert British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GBP752.80700 XOF
5 GBP3764.03500 XOF
10 GBP7528.07000 XOF
20 GBP15056.14000 XOF
50 GBP37640.35000 XOF
100 GBP75280.70000 XOF
250 GBP188201.75000 XOF
500 GBP376403.50000 XOF
1000 GBP752807.00000 XOF
2000 GBP1505614.00000 XOF
5000 GBP3764035.00000 XOF
10000 GBP7528070.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / British Pound Sterling
1 XOF0.00133 GBP
5 XOF0.00664 GBP
10 XOF0.01328 GBP
20 XOF0.02657 GBP
50 XOF0.06642 GBP
100 XOF0.13284 GBP
250 XOF0.33209 GBP
500 XOF0.66418 GBP
1000 XOF1.32836 GBP
2000 XOF2.65672 GBP
5000 XOF6.64180 GBP
10000 XOF13.28360 GBP