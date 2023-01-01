1 British pound sterling to Serbian dinars

Convert GBP to RSD at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
134.63 rsd

1.00000 GBP = 134.62900 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.090890.87081.496631.662170.963618.7552
1 GBP1.1486311.25295104.3791.719111.909261.1068221.5432
1 USD0.916750.798116183.30661.372051.523810.883417.194
1 INR0.01100460.009580470.012003910.01646990.01829160.01060420.206394

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Serbian Dinar
1 GBP134.62900 RSD
5 GBP673.14500 RSD
10 GBP1346.29000 RSD
20 GBP2692.58000 RSD
50 GBP6731.45000 RSD
100 GBP13462.90000 RSD
250 GBP33657.25000 RSD
500 GBP67314.50000 RSD
1000 GBP134629.00000 RSD
2000 GBP269258.00000 RSD
5000 GBP673145.00000 RSD
10000 GBP1346290.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 RSD0.00743 GBP
5 RSD0.03714 GBP
10 RSD0.07428 GBP
20 RSD0.14856 GBP
50 RSD0.37139 GBP
100 RSD0.74278 GBP
250 RSD1.85695 GBP
500 RSD3.71389 GBP
1000 RSD7.42779 GBP
2000 RSD14.85558 GBP
5000 RSD37.13895 GBP
10000 RSD74.27790 GBP