1 British pound sterling to Ethiopian birrs

Convert GBP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
70.36 etb

1.00000 GBP = 70.36400 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ethiopian Birr
1 GBP70.36400 ETB
5 GBP351.82000 ETB
10 GBP703.64000 ETB
20 GBP1407.28000 ETB
50 GBP3518.20000 ETB
100 GBP7036.40000 ETB
250 GBP17591.00000 ETB
500 GBP35182.00000 ETB
1000 GBP70364.00000 ETB
2000 GBP140728.00000 ETB
5000 GBP351820.00000 ETB
10000 GBP703640.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / British Pound Sterling
1 ETB0.01421 GBP
5 ETB0.07106 GBP
10 ETB0.14212 GBP
20 ETB0.28424 GBP
50 ETB0.71059 GBP
100 ETB1.42118 GBP
250 ETB3.55295 GBP
500 ETB7.10590 GBP
1000 ETB14.21180 GBP
2000 ETB28.42360 GBP
5000 ETB71.05900 GBP
10000 ETB142.11800 GBP