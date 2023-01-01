5000 British pounds sterling to Aruban florins

Convert GBP to AWG at the real exchange rate

5,000 gbp
11,343.70 awg

1.00000 GBP = 2.26874 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.33351.52277148.7151.37020.8841.65522
1 EUR1.0905190.87521.66058162.1751.49420.9641.80502
1 INR0.0120.011004110.01827311.784580.01644240.0106080.0198626
1 AUD0.65670.60220154.7251197.66110.899810.5805231.08698

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Aruban Florin
1 GBP2.26874 AWG
5 GBP11.34370 AWG
10 GBP22.68740 AWG
20 GBP45.37480 AWG
50 GBP113.43700 AWG
100 GBP226.87400 AWG
250 GBP567.18500 AWG
500 GBP1134.37000 AWG
1000 GBP2268.74000 AWG
2000 GBP4537.48000 AWG
5000 GBP11343.70000 AWG
10000 GBP22687.40000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / British Pound Sterling
1 AWG0.44077 GBP
5 AWG2.20386 GBP
10 AWG4.40772 GBP
20 AWG8.81544 GBP
50 AWG22.03860 GBP
100 AWG44.07720 GBP
250 AWG110.19300 GBP
500 AWG220.38600 GBP
1000 AWG440.77200 GBP
2000 AWG881.54400 GBP
5000 AWG2203.86000 GBP
10000 AWG4407.72000 GBP