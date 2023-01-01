1 thousand Falkland Islands pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert FKP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
999.75 imp

1.00000 FKP = 0.99975 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.0905590.87931.493731.662420.9642518.7434
1 GBP1.1495611.25365104.4711.717121.911051.1084621.5466
1 USD0.916950.797671183.33351.36971.524390.884217.1871
1 INR0.01100360.009572030.01210.01643640.01829260.01061040.206245

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 FKP0.99975 IMP
5 FKP4.99874 IMP
10 FKP9.99748 IMP
20 FKP19.99496 IMP
50 FKP49.98740 IMP
100 FKP99.97480 IMP
250 FKP249.93700 IMP
500 FKP499.87400 IMP
1000 FKP999.74800 IMP
2000 FKP1999.49600 IMP
5000 FKP4998.74000 IMP
10000 FKP9997.48000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 IMP1.00025 FKP
5 IMP5.00125 FKP
10 IMP10.00250 FKP
20 IMP20.00500 FKP
50 IMP50.01250 FKP
100 IMP100.02500 FKP
250 IMP250.06250 FKP
500 IMP500.12500 FKP
1000 IMP1000.25000 FKP
2000 IMP2000.50000 FKP
5000 IMP5001.25000 FKP
10000 IMP10002.50000 FKP