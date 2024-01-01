Falkland Islands pounds to Bahraini dinars today

Convert FKP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
479.084 bhd

1.000 FKP = 0.4791 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3051.4731.6620.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7521.7251.9471.13321.332
1 USD0.9210.787183.2031.3571.5320.89116.784
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 FKP0.47908 BHD
5 FKP2.39542 BHD
10 FKP4.79084 BHD
20 FKP9.58168 BHD
50 FKP23.95420 BHD
100 FKP47.90840 BHD
250 FKP119.77100 BHD
500 FKP239.54200 BHD
1000 FKP479.08400 BHD
2000 FKP958.16800 BHD
5000 FKP2,395.42000 BHD
10000 FKP4,790.84000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BHD2.08731 FKP
5 BHD10.43655 FKP
10 BHD20.87310 FKP
20 BHD41.74620 FKP
50 BHD104.36550 FKP
100 BHD208.73100 FKP
250 BHD521.82750 FKP
500 BHD1,043.65500 FKP
1000 BHD2,087.31000 FKP
2000 BHD4,174.62000 FKP
5000 BHD10,436.55000 FKP
10000 BHD20,873.10000 FKP