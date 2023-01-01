1 Fijian dollar to Omani rials

Convert FJD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
0.172 omr

1.00000 FJD = 0.17172 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090590.87521.493881.662470.9645518.7457
1 GBP1.1493611.25345104.4541.71711.910891.1086121.5468
1 USD0.9170.797798183.33351.36991.524510.884517.19
1 INR0.01100410.009573560.01210.01643880.0182940.0106140.20628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 FJD0.17172 OMR
5 FJD0.85861 OMR
10 FJD1.71723 OMR
20 FJD3.43446 OMR
50 FJD8.58615 OMR
100 FJD17.17230 OMR
250 FJD42.93075 OMR
500 FJD85.86150 OMR
1000 FJD171.72300 OMR
2000 FJD343.44600 OMR
5000 FJD858.61500 OMR
10000 FJD1717.23000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Fijian Dollar
1 OMR5.82335 FJD
5 OMR29.11675 FJD
10 OMR58.23350 FJD
20 OMR116.46700 FJD
50 OMR291.16750 FJD
100 OMR582.33500 FJD
250 OMR1455.83750 FJD
500 OMR2911.67500 FJD
1000 OMR5823.35000 FJD
2000 OMR11646.70000 FJD
5000 OMR29116.75000 FJD
10000 OMR58233.50000 FJD