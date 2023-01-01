2000 Fijian dollars to Omani rials

Convert FJD to OMR at the real exchange rate

2000 fjd
343.368 omr

1.00000 FJD = 0.17168 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090590.87521.493881.66260.9645518.7455
1 GBP1.1492911.25335104.4461.716961.910891.1085521.5448
1 USD0.9170.797862183.33351.36991.524620.884517.1898
1 INR0.01100410.009574320.01210.01643880.01829540.0106140.206277

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 FJD0.17168 OMR
5 FJD0.85842 OMR
10 FJD1.71684 OMR
20 FJD3.43368 OMR
50 FJD8.58420 OMR
100 FJD17.16840 OMR
250 FJD42.92100 OMR
500 FJD85.84200 OMR
1000 FJD171.68400 OMR
2000 FJD343.36800 OMR
5000 FJD858.42000 OMR
10000 FJD1716.84000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Fijian Dollar
1 OMR5.82465 FJD
5 OMR29.12325 FJD
10 OMR58.24650 FJD
20 OMR116.49300 FJD
50 OMR291.23250 FJD
100 OMR582.46500 FJD
250 OMR1456.16250 FJD
500 OMR2912.32500 FJD
1000 OMR5824.65000 FJD
2000 OMR11649.30000 FJD
5000 OMR29123.25000 FJD
10000 OMR58246.50000 FJD