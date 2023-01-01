500 Algerian dinars to US dollars

Convert DZD to USD at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
3.72 usd

1.00000 DZD = 0.00744 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / US Dollar
1 DZD0.00744 USD
5 DZD0.03718 USD
10 DZD0.07436 USD
20 DZD0.14872 USD
50 DZD0.37181 USD
100 DZD0.74362 USD
250 DZD1.85906 USD
500 DZD3.71811 USD
1000 DZD7.43622 USD
2000 DZD14.87244 USD
5000 DZD37.18110 USD
10000 DZD74.36220 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 USD134.47700 DZD
5 USD672.38500 DZD
10 USD1344.77000 DZD
20 USD2689.54000 DZD
50 USD6723.85000 DZD
100 USD13447.70000 DZD
250 USD33619.25000 DZD
500 USD67238.50000 DZD
1000 USD134477.00000 DZD
2000 USD268954.00000 DZD
5000 USD672385.00000 DZD
10000 USD1344770.00000 DZD