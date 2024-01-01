Algerian dinars to Chilean pesos today

Convert DZD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
7,254 clp

1.000 DZD = 7.254 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2431.4731.6620.96618.238
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6571.7251.9461.13121.353
1 USD0.9220.787183.1851.3581.5320.8916.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 DZD7.25373 CLP
5 DZD36.26865 CLP
10 DZD72.53730 CLP
20 DZD145.07460 CLP
50 DZD362.68650 CLP
100 DZD725.37300 CLP
250 DZD1,813.43250 CLP
500 DZD3,626.86500 CLP
1000 DZD7,253.73000 CLP
2000 DZD14,507.46000 CLP
5000 DZD36,268.65000 CLP
10000 DZD72,537.30000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 CLP0.13786 DZD
5 CLP0.68930 DZD
10 CLP1.37860 DZD
20 CLP2.75720 DZD
50 CLP6.89300 DZD
100 CLP13.78600 DZD
250 CLP34.46500 DZD
500 CLP68.93000 DZD
1000 CLP137.86000 DZD
2000 CLP275.72000 DZD
5000 CLP689.30000 DZD
10000 CLP1,378.60000 DZD